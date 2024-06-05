Microsoft, in its monthly update, announced that it will be moving (or "upgrading" as they call it) smart shopping campaigns to Performance Max within the next couple of months. Microsoft said they sent out notices to advertisers via emails earlier.

Microsoft Advertising also announced several other announcements, which I will cover below in summary.

Microsoft said, "All advertisers with smart shopping campaigns have now received email communications about the upcoming upgrade of smart shopping campaigns to Performance Max, which should happen in the coming months."

This update will roll out over the next coming months but if you want to upgrade now, you can by selecting "Edit Upgrade to Performance Max."

Microsoft added that the setup, reporting, and performance history will remain unchanged after this transition. It is important to note that there will be a 1-2 week campaign learning period after the upgrade.

Other Microsoft Advertising News

Here are some of the other items in this update of note:

Microsoft Advertising Platform now available in six new languages including Thai, Turkish, Korean, Russian, Dutch, and Filipino.

Video and Connected TV ads now supported in Microsoft Advertising Editor

Netflix Inventory for Connected TV ads

Create and customize banner assets for display ads with Generative AI

Summer Games 2024 audience opportunities

