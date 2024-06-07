Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads to roll out the new advertiser console design starting on August 30th and the old one will go away. Google Search Console no longer supports cache updates in the removal tool. Google Search Console also dropped the how-to enhancements section. Google Search is testing a new top search shopping filter bar. Google Image search is testing pinch to zoom. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Good weekend all.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads Rolling Out New Ads Design Starting On August 30 (Goodbye Old Design)
In March 2023 Google began testing a new design for the Google Ads advertiser console. Google announced that it will start to roll out this new design to all advertisers starting on August 30, 2024 and will sunset the all design.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Coupon Sites Abuse, Mobile Indexing Change, AI Overviews Decline & Ad News
Google had some more intense search ranking volatility this week, both on June 1st and also around June 5th. Google said white-labeled coupon sites would be penalized by its site reputation abuse policy...
-
Google Search Console Removal Tool Drops Cache Updates
Google has placed a notice at the top of the Google Search Console removal tool that says, "Cache updates are no longer available." It added that you "can still request snippet updates."
-
Google Search Console Removes How-To Enhancement Report
Google has removed the How-to enhancement report from Google Search Console. When Google stopped showing how-to rich results in the search results, it said it would keep the reports "for the time being," I guess that time has been completed.
-
Google Search Shopping Filter Top Bar
In addition to the shop deals top bar we spotted earlier, now we are seeing reports of Google Search testing a shopping search filter bar at the top. This makes a lot more sense as a search filter than the shop deals bar, which just promotes unrelated queries.
-
Google Image Search Tests Pinch To Zoom
Google Image search is testing the ability to pinch to zoom, to expand the details on a specific image within the mobile interface. So instead or in addition to clicking on an image, you can pinch to zoom to see more details on that image.
-
Camembert Quartet Playing In Google Event Room
Here is a video from one of the Google conference rooms, event rooms, of the Camembert Quartet playing or practicing music. I spotted this on Instagram and figured for those who like music, they might enjoy it.
