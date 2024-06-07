Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads to roll out the new advertiser console design starting on August 30th and the old one will go away. Google Search Console no longer supports cache updates in the removal tool. Google Search Console also dropped the how-to enhancements section. Google Search is testing a new top search shopping filter bar. Google Image search is testing pinch to zoom. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Good weekend all.

