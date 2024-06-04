Google Business Profiles Tests Chat With SMS & WhatsApp

Just last week we reported that chat is going away from Google Business Profiles. Well, Google may be adding native SMS and WhatsApp messaging support for your Google Maps business listings.

Francastrokw spotted that Google is testing adding a new "chat" section to the Google Business Profiles section where you can add your SMS number and/or WhatsApp number, if you want to allow Google Maps and Google Search users to message or chat with you.

He posted this screenshot on X:

Google Business Profiles Whatsapp Chat

I personally do not see this option on my Google Business Profile.

Google Chat was a native chat feature that worked within the Google Business Profile and Maps app. I suspect Google did not want to maintain another messaging service. So maybe Google will allow businesses to chat using SMS and WhatsApp in the future, instead?

