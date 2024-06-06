Google Merchant Center Tests New Analytics

Jun 6, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Analytics

Google Merchant Center seems to be testing a whole slew of new analytics for the Merchant Center console. The data itself is not new but the UX is, and I am told the analytics is presented in a more user-friendly and easy-to-navigate manner.

Casey Gill spotted this and posted about it on LinkedIn (hat tip to @gaganghotra_). Casey Gill said, "While the data shown in this side-nav isn't new, it's being presented in a more user-friendly and easy-to-navigate manner. It's the first time I'm seeing this in Australia in our accounts."

Here is the screenshot:

Google Merchant Center New Analytics

"A nod to what's to come in Google Merchant Center Next and also a shift in focus to more readily available data for Google Shopping," Casie Gill added.

Do you see this new user experience for these Merchant Center analytics yet?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

