In addition to the shop deals top bar we spotted earlier, now we are seeing reports of Google Search testing a shopping search filter bar at the top. This makes a lot more sense as a search filter than the shop deals bar, which just promotes unrelated queries.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted these screenshots on X:

Google Shop Deals Top Bar Filter1

Google Shop Deals Top Bar Filter

Brodie wrote, "Google is now testing a new banner section at the top of search results similar to the test from April. Instead of showing the ‘shop deals’ categories with icons, it displays related categories that can be filtered by options." He posted more examples over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Rank Data Leak, Google Volatility, Search Console Link Decline &amp; Google On AI Overviews - YouTube
Google Search Shopping Filter Top Bar

