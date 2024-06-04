The Google Search Console link report now seems to be fixed. As we reported last week, we saw a decline in links being reported by the tool, followed by a huge decline a few days later. The tool now seems to be showing the previous link count before the tool had that bug.

As a reminder, Google told us it was a bug and the team was working on fixing it. I still do not see a message in the Google help document about the bug, but when I do see it, I will add it to the story here.

Here is what I see now - where I am back over 288,000 links (which is still a lot less than I had years and years ago):

Here is what it was on May 30th (the bug):

Here is what it was on May 27, 2024 - before the big bug:

Here is a screenshot from June 2023 showing 215,000 links:

Here is a screenshot from July 2022 showing 550,000 links:

October 2019 at 1.2 million links:

August 2018 at 2.5 million links:

Are your links back?

