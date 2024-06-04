Google Fixed The Search Console Links Report

Jun 4, 2024
Google Search Engine Optimization

The Google Search Console link report now seems to be fixed. As we reported last week, we saw a decline in links being reported by the tool, followed by a huge decline a few days later. The tool now seems to be showing the previous link count before the tool had that bug.

As a reminder, Google told us it was a bug and the team was working on fixing it. I still do not see a message in the Google help document about the bug, but when I do see it, I will add it to the story here.

Here is what I see now - where I am back over 288,000 links (which is still a lot less than I had years and years ago):

Google Search Console Links Back

Here is what it was on May 30th (the bug):

Google Link Report May 30 2024

Here is what it was on May 27, 2024 - before the big bug:

Google Search Console Links

Here is a screenshot from June 2023 showing 215,000 links:

Google Links Report 2023

Here is a screenshot from July 2022 showing 550,000 links:

click for full size

October 2019 at 1.2 million links:

Gsc Link Count Drop

August 2018 at 2.5 million links:

click for full size

Are your links back?

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help Forums and WebmasterWorld.

 

