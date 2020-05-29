Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Page Experience Update, Core Update Poorer, Core Web Vitals & Much More

A quick heads up that I am offline for Shavous and this video was prerecorded yesterday and scheduled to go live today. In this week’s video recap I covered the Google Page Experience update that is going live next year in Google’s ranking algorithm, I spent a lot of time talking about the specifics and the changes also to AMP and Top Stories. I also covered how many are disliking the Google search results after the May 2020 core update, and our poll said that 62% said the search quality had a negative change. Google’s Search Console speed report is now the core web vitals report. Google’s PageSpeed Insights report also is now using the Core Web Vitals. Google said if you have indexing issues, it may be related to the core update. Google does monitor link selling forums and private groups. Google seemed to have an indexing issue on Wednesday night. Google Image Search’s swipe up AMP feature does have a good CTR and improves traffic to publishers sites, said Google. Google now shows a hotline number for rehab and addiction related queries. Google is testing a larger font for grouped snippets. Google is testing a people also search for ad carousel. Google Ads has a new retail category report. And Gary Illyes from Google did a poll on SEOs and COVID-19. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

