Google To SEOs: How Has COVID-19 Has Changed SEO Work?

Gary Illyes from Google posted four Twitter polls asking SEOs how has their work changed since the COVID-19 outbreak. The results seems super interesting to me, because it seems for some SEOs, nothing much changed but for others, it changed a lot.

The first question Gary asked was "With this COVID crap, my SEO related workload..."

48.6% - Increased

30.9% - Stayed about the same

20.5% - Decreased

That sounds positive to me for the most part?

The next question was "With this COVID crap, I am pitching SEO work..."

32.8% - Less

33.5% - About the same

33.8% - More

The next question was "With this COVID crap, convincing decision makers about my SEO project ideas..."

31.1% - Got easier

31.9% - Stayed about the same

37% - Got harder

The final question was "With this COVID crap, working with developers on SEO projects..."

15.6% - Got easier

54.8% - Stayed about the same

29.6% - Got harder

I wonder why Gary asked these questions but the responses nevertheless were interesting.

Why did Gary ask these questions?

I think we'll cover this in the SOTR podcast — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 26, 2020

So check out the podcast.

