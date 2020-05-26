Google To SEOs: How Has COVID-19 Has Changed SEO Work?

Gary Illyes from Google posted four Twitter polls asking SEOs how has their work changed since the COVID-19 outbreak. The results seems super interesting to me, because it seems for some SEOs, nothing much changed but for others, it changed a lot.
The first question Gary asked was "With this COVID crap, my SEO related workload..."
- 48.6% - Increased
- 30.9% - Stayed about the same
- 20.5% - Decreased
That sounds positive to me for the most part?
The next question was "With this COVID crap, I am pitching SEO work..."
- 32.8% - Less
- 33.5% - About the same
- 33.8% - More
The next question was "With this COVID crap, convincing decision makers about my SEO project ideas..."
- 31.1% - Got easier
- 31.9% - Stayed about the same
- 37% - Got harder
The final question was "With this COVID crap, working with developers on SEO projects..."
- 15.6% - Got easier
- 54.8% - Stayed about the same
- 29.6% - Got harder
I wonder why Gary asked these questions but the responses nevertheless were interesting.
Why did Gary ask these questions?
I think we'll cover this in the SOTR podcast
So check out the podcast.
