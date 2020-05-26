Google To SEOs: How Has COVID-19 Has Changed SEO Work?

May 26, 2020
Gary Illyes from Google posted four Twitter polls asking SEOs how has their work changed since the COVID-19 outbreak. The results seems super interesting to me, because it seems for some SEOs, nothing much changed but for others, it changed a lot.

The first question Gary asked was "With this COVID crap, my SEO related workload..."

  • 48.6% - Increased
  • 30.9% - Stayed about the same
  • 20.5% - Decreased

That sounds positive to me for the most part?

The next question was "With this COVID crap, I am pitching SEO work..."

  • 32.8% - Less
  • 33.5% - About the same
  • 33.8% - More

The next question was "With this COVID crap, convincing decision makers about my SEO project ideas..."

  • 31.1% - Got easier
  • 31.9% - Stayed about the same
  • 37% - Got harder

The final question was "With this COVID crap, working with developers on SEO projects..."

  • 15.6% - Got easier
  • 54.8% - Stayed about the same
  • 29.6% - Got harder

I wonder why Gary asked these questions but the responses nevertheless were interesting.

Why did Gary ask these questions?

