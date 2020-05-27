Google Ads New Retail Category Reporting Tool

Google announced a new Google Ads report to help you understand and see your performance for pre-defined product categories across your Google Search and Google Shopping campaigns in one report.

By using retail category reporting, you can see category level performance insights across your Search and Shopping campaigns. This more holistic reporting will help you understand the full value of your Search and Shopping campaigns investments on Google.com for the categories important to your business. Retail category reporting can help you stay present and competitive on your key categories, while also driving key performance metrics.

The metrics include:

Traffic and spend metrics (clicks and cost)

Campaign level information (campaign type and name)

Performance metrics (conversions, conversion value, conversion cost)

Competitive metrics (click share)

The benefits of this report for advertisers are (a) you can see the combined performance of your Search and Shopping campaigns on Google.com by an automatically determined retail category. And (b) it will report your performance metrics for an entire product category across both networks.

You can learn more over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.