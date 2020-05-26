Google Tests People Also Search For Ads Carousel

Believe it or not, Google has tested ads in the people also search for format. Google also tested ads in the people also consider and people also view formats. But Mordy Oberstein found the people also search for in a carousel format and I wanted to document it here, amongst the others.

Here is Mordy's screen shot as posted on Twitter of the Google Ads carousel for the people also search for:

Here are more examples:

Again, in 2018, Google had people also search for ads. Here is what those looked like:

Here are the other ad carousels in this type of group over the past year or so:

Forum discussion at Twitter.