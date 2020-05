This is a programming note: I am currently offline today for the Jewish holiday of Shavout. Anything posted today, May 29, 2020, Friday, was scheduled and pre-written yesterday - on May 28, 2020.

I have been completely offline since Thursday night and won't be back online until Saturday night.

For those celebrating; be safe and have a nice holiday.

For everyone else; still be safe and have a nice Friday and weekend.

Back to regular scheduling on Monday!