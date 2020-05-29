Daily Search Forum Recap: May 29, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Page Experience Update - Google's Next Algorithm Update Coming Next Year
Google announced a new algorithm update that will be launching sometime in 2021. I covered it in detail in my story yesterday on Search Engine Land named the Google Page Experience Update. I personally would not go too insane about this update...
- Google Local Ranking Volatility In Early May Was A Bug
Danny Sullivan of Google posted an update to the local volatility from late last month through early this month - saying it was a bug that was resolved about two weeks ago. The fix Google rolled out then he said "seems to have stabilized things since."
- Video: Google Page Experience Update, Core Update Poorer, Core Web Vitals & Much More
A quick heads up that I am offline for Shavous and this video was prerecorded yesterday and scheduled to go live today. In this week’s video recap I covered the Google Page Experience update that is going live next year in...
- Google Does Monitor Link Selling Forums & Facebook Groups
Gary Illyes from Google mocked that it does and can go to link selling forums and Facebook groups, even likely private ones, to uncover link networks. Although, it sounds like Google does not worry too much about these that much, as its algorithms tend...
- Poll: 62% Say Google's May 2020 Core Update Had A Negative Change In Search Quality
The other day I wrote a story asking if the Google May 2020 core update messed up Google' search quality or not. I also posted a poll asking did Google's May 2020 core update have a positive or negative impact of overall search quality? The poll closed this morning...
- Google's John Mueller Posts Tidbits On Core Web Vitals
John Muller from Google posted a stream of tweets yesterday of tidbits he found interesting to share with the SEO community. He said "Since the Core Web Vitals are now in Search Console, I wanted to do a quick round-up of the tidbits...
- Peter The Greeter Can't Wait To Get Back To Work
It has been a while since we shared a photo from Peter The Greeter. He is the man who greets people when they come and visit Google. Obviously, with Google offices not really open, he is not greeting anyone right now. But he is excited to get back...
- Programming Note: Offline Monday For Shavous 5780
This is a programming note: I am currently offline today for the Jewish holiday of Shavout. Anything posted today, May 29, 2020, Friday, was scheduled and pre-written yesterday - on May 28, 2020.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Sometimes those are useful too. In general, we can't rely on sites to implement HTML(5) in ways that are semantically / theoretically correct. Lots of pages work well in browsers, but have theoretical issu, John Mueller on Twitter
- We need a url to look at. The couple cases I've debugged were regional differences, meaning the URL wasn't serving from all datacenters. This fixes itself overtime., Gary Illyes on Twitter
- These metrics are independent on how you monetize your site -- and often there are multiple ways to use any specific kind of monetization. Users also don't differentiate when a site is slow., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Online ad revenue was almost $125 billion in 2019 but growth is slowing
- AMP won’t be required for Google’s Top Stories section
- The Google Page Experience Update: User experience to become a Google ranking factor
- The Ultimate Google Disavow Guide
- Common oversights that can impede Google from crawling your content [Video]
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- What Most Marketers Get Wrong About Metrics, Element Three
Industry & Business
- Experts across Google give their digital wellbeing tips, Google Blog
- Google Considers Stake in India’s Vodafone Idea, FT Says, Yahoo Finance
- Responding to the European Commission’s AI white paper, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- An Introduction to AgencyAutomators - POSTS, Local University
- Google Maps timeline missing data for some users, fix soon, 9to5Google
- May 2020 Local Search Roundup, DAC
- No address? No problem. Share your location using Plus Codes, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- AMP: a well-lit path to optimizing for Google’s page experience signal, The AMP Blog
- HBO Max doesn't integrate w/ Google Assistant for casting, 9to5Google
- Learn and play together as a family with Chromebook, Google Blog
SEO
PPC
Search Features
- Resuming SameSite Cookie Changes in July, Chromium Blog
Other Search
- A live magazine pops up in your home, wherever you are, Google Blog
- Expanding our work with the open source security community, Google Online Security Blog
This post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline.