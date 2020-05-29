Google Does Monitor Link Selling Forums & Facebook Groups

Gary Illyes from Google mocked that it does and can go to link selling forums and Facebook groups, even likely private ones, to uncover link networks. Although, it sounds like Google does not worry too much about these that much, as its algorithms tend to handle most of them.

Here is the conversation of that tweet:

Yeah because we wouldn't ever go to Facebook groups and forums specializing on link selling. Ever! — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 18, 2020

Someone asked if he actually take action/forward them to someone to action for these link things. He said most of the time he junks the email but sometimes he might dig in and then forward on to the spam team.

It depends. If i recognize the sites, I'll just mark the email junk & pray to my ML overlords. If i don't, then i start looking at the profiles and how many of the outlinks are discounted. If low enough, then i forward the email to Mr Wang. But the vast majority just goes to junk — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 18, 2020

But yea, Google has been doing these things for well over a decade. So be careful and that means, do not do these types of link building tactics.

