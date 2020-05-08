Search Buzz Video Recap: Google May Core Update, LinkedIn’s Google Mistake & News Changes

It was a busy week because Google released a big core ranking update named the Google May 2020 Core Update. This update was big, really big and many are reporting major changes to their sites. Google Discover traffic, like with any core update, may have been impacted as well with this update. Oh, any Search Console reporting delays you see would be unrelated to these core updates. There may have been a local search ranking update as well a couple of weeks ago. LinkedIn did something to remove its pages from Google search, but ten hours later they snapped back. Google is now showing more local news in the top stories carousel, plus if it is COVID-19 related, then it doesn’t have to be AMP. Google said there is more to rankings than quality. Google Search Console added reports and tools for SpecialAnnouncements structured data. Google Local panels can now show COVID-19 testing center details. Google Question Hub is showing up more often, so here are more screen shots of the hub. Google Ads said they blocked over 5,000 ads per minute and tons of advertisers and publishers. There might be a bug or maybe it is a test, Google Product Listing Ads seems to show an organic listing with it. Also, Google AdSense ad balance tool is going away on May 20th. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!