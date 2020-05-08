Google: Core Updates & Search Console Reporting Lags Are Unrelated

May 8, 2020
There has been some speculation that whenever there is a Google core update that Search Console's reporting and data begin to lag and slow. I have not seen too many theories floating around like this but even so, John Mueller of Google said that any data slowness or lag in Search Console would be unrelated to core updates.

AJ Cohn wrote "Core algorithm updates seem to create a lag in delivering search console data. It's an interesting pattern." John Mueller of Google responded "It's unrelated, but lag is always awkward. Sorry."

Here are those tweets:

Then we had some GIFs fly back and forth:

Have you seen such lag after Google core updates or after the May core update?

