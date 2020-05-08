Google AdSense Ad Balance Tool Going Away On May 20th

Google announced it is retiring the Ad Balance slider tool from Google AdSense. This tool that launched in January 2017 is going away on May 20, 2020. Google said "based on feedback from our publishers, we've decided to retire the ad balance feature. Going forward, we'll focus on developing our suite of blocking controls instead."

Here is what the tool looks like right now:

Google explained "Ad balance controls help you reduce the number of ads you show to users, specifically the ads that earn you the least revenue, and see how it affects your earnings. Typically, the bulk of your revenue comes from a relatively small portion of your ad impressions. By only showing the ads that make you the most money, you can improve the overall visitor experience on your site for a minimal drop in your earnings."

Google said the other day when it was retiring:

We're removing ad balance from AdSense accounts on May 20, 2020. We'll also remove the ad balance experiment option, including all completed ad balance experiments, on this date. If you're currently using ad balance or running ad balance experiments, we'll email you with additional information. If you're not using these features, then you don't need to take any action. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to develop our products.

I personally do not use this tool.

