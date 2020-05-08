Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google May Core Update, LinkedIn’s Google Mistake & News Changes
It was a busy week because Google released a big core ranking update named the Google May 2020 Core Update. This update was big, really big and many are reporting major changes to their sites. Google Discover traffic, like with any core update, may have been impacted as well with this update...
- Google: Core Updates & Search Console Reporting Lags Are Unrelated
There has been some speculation that whenever there is a Google core update that Search Console's reporting and data begin to lag and slow. I have not seen too many theories floating around like this but even so, John Mueller of Google said that any data slowness or lag in Search Console would be unrelated to core updates.
- Google Product Listings Ad Mixed With Organic Listing?
SEMRush shared a screen shot of a Google Product Listing Ads unit that has with it an organic snippet listing right below it. It is unusual, might be a bug, might be some sort of Google user interface test. I just wanted to share this with you all.
- Google AdSense Ad Balance Tool Going Away On May 20th
Google announced it is retiring the Ad Balance slider tool from Google AdSense. This tool that launched in January 2017 is going away on May 20, 2020. Google said "based on feedback from our publishers, we've decided to retire the ad balance feature. Going forward, we'll focus on developing our suite of blocking controls instead."
- Should Google Remove The URL Parameters Tool From Search Console?
Gary Illyes from Google hinted he might consider deprecating the URL parameters tools in Google Search Console. He said on Twitter "maybe we should deprecate that cannon" when Glenn Gabe asked him "you said to be careful with the url params tool in GSC, because you can blow off your leg with that cannon"
- Google: International Targeting Won't Affect Other Regions
Google Search Console, in the old version, has a feature for international targeting. It lets you communicate to Google that your site is more relevant in a specific region. Gary Illyes from Google said on Reddit that this is a strong hint that "may help a little in that particular region, but won't affect your site in other regions."
- Google View While Working From Home
Here is a photo from a Googler who showed off his work from home set up, with a bunch of shoe boxes to hold up his laptop on a balcony maybe over looking the Google Dublin office.
- Keep a close eye on your Security Issues report 👀 In part 2 of this two-episode Search Console Training special, we cover common types of hacks, social engineering tactics and other security issues that might make yo, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Nothing on the web is ever "totally ok", but yes, I do think it should remain possible for sites to "pop up and dominate" (your words). Go make something awesome that pops up in your niche! The we, John Mueller on Twitter
- Sure, but that's *always* the case on the web, or in business in general, regardless of the topic, at some scale. Being big makes some things easier, and makes *many* other things much, John Mueller on Twitter
- Y'all! Do you know the origins of the term 'hyperlink'? If not, this cartoon explains it quite well. Like it? Follow the artist: rel="dofollow" href="https://t.co/k7qNTt0q51" https://t.co/ejZfogDwrc, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Zoom to Acquire Security Startup, Keybase, WebmasterWorld
- Just to be direct: that sounds like a terrible kind of website. I doubt any amount of time spend on the titles of your pages will make it any better., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google’s got a new Shopping ad test — and it’s a weird one
- What to Expect When Migrating Marketing Automation Platforms
- For better SEO, don’t put all your eggs in the SEO basket
- Google’s May 2020 core update was big and broad, search data tools show
