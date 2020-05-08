Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

April 2020 Local Algorithm Update, Local University

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Microsoft Advertising loves SMBs - Five free resources to help you, Microsoft Advertising

Search Features