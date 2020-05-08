Google Product Listings Ad Mixed With Organic Listing?

May 8, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

SEMRush shared a screen shot of a Google Product Listing Ads unit that has with it an organic snippet listing right below it. It is unusual, might be a bug, might be some sort of Google user interface test. I just wanted to share this with you all.

This is the image SEMRush shared with me on Twitter:

click for full size

I personally cannot replicate this, which makes sense - since it doesn't look like something Google would launch. I am suspecting this is some sort of user interface bug.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google AdSense Ad Balance Tool Going Away On May 20th
 
blog comments powered by Disqus