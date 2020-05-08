Google Product Listings Ad Mixed With Organic Listing?

SEMRush shared a screen shot of a Google Product Listing Ads unit that has with it an organic snippet listing right below it. It is unusual, might be a bug, might be some sort of Google user interface test. I just wanted to share this with you all.

This is the image SEMRush shared with me on Twitter:

I personally cannot replicate this, which makes sense - since it doesn't look like something Google would launch. I am suspecting this is some sort of user interface bug.

Forum discussion at Twitter.