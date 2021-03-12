Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Web & Local Algorithm Updates, Free Hotel Listings & Microsoft Bing Visual Updates

2021 has been insane with unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm updates and this week is no different with one over last weekend and one kicking off on Wednesday through Thursday. Heck, we even has a really big unconfirmed Google local search algorithm update. Google announced this week that the Google Hotel search results support free listings now. Microsoft Bing launched a slew of visual design upgrades to its search results page. Google says having core web vital field data may give you a tiny ranking advantage. Google may have another bug with its recipe rich result images not showing up again. Google Search Console updated the rich results report for both job posting listings and the FAQ and Q&A structured data. Google PageSpeed Insights tool now supports HTTP/2. Microsoft sent out emails via Bing Webmaster Tools to use the Bing WordPress URL submission plugin. Google said if Google is having issues with your valid sitemap file, try renaming it and resubmitting it. Google Posts are being rejected in masses again. Google is testing a box that shows estimated prices near you in the local pack. Bing is testing questions and answers in its local knowledge panel. Google launched full coverage news links in the search results. Google said it won’t build an alternative to identifiers to track you across the web, but not all are happy with that. And finally,. Google posted this fun video of how Google Search has changed since 1998. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

