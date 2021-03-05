Fun Video: How Google Changes Since 1998

Mar 5, 2021 • 2:58 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google 1998 to 2021

Google just posted a short four-minute video on how Google has changed since it first launched in 1998. In short, it is about going from ten-blue links to a giving you a much richer search experience with answers.

Also, Danny Sullivan is featured in the video, amongst other Google executives like Cathy Edwards, Urs Holzle, Ben Gomes and others.

Here is the video:

I am obviously happy to see Danny in the video:

A tidbit or nugget of information that Glenn pointed out from the video "Today, businesses get more than a billion calls per year from clicking on the call button right in the SERPs."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

