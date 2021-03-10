Google Officially Adds Full Coverage News Links From Search Results

Google announced that full coverage news is now rolling out in Google Search on mobile devices in the United States. I thought it rolled out in 2019 but here is Google's official announcement that it is now rolling out officially, officially.

Here is what it looks like now to access full coverage in Google News from Search. Google said "when you’re searching for information on a timely topic, you see a carousel of articles at the top of your Search results highlighting relevant news. Now for big, developing news stories, you can tap into a Full Coverage page after scrolling to the end of the top stories carousel or by selecting "More news on..." right below the carousel."

Here is what I think it looked like in 2019:

Here is the GIF Google shared in its recent blog post:

Google also said the company is "introducing new technology that is able to detect long-running news stories that span many days, like the Super Bowl, to many weeks or months like the COVID-19 pandemic. We then organize the Full Coverage page to help people easily find top news along with additional content like explainers and local coverage that are helpful to understanding these complex stories."

So maybe older but still relevant stories will stick around longer.

Forum discussion at Twitter.