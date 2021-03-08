Microsoft Bing Search More Visual Updates

Microsoft Bing announced a slew of "visually immersive" upgrades to the search results interface. This includes updates to how it shows recipe results, image search similar looking items, expandable search result carousels, infographic knowledge panels and the local answers details.

Here is a bulleted list of the changes:

Infographic-like search panel experience

Local answers show more information

Expandable search carousels

Similar looking items image search feature

Recipe results with more information

Here is a quick video showing off these features:

I go through these features in more detail on Search Engine Land but here is a fun knowledge panel for all you SEOs:

Forum discussion at Twitter.