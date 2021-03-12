Google Search Console Job Posting Rich Results Report Change

Google made some changes to the rich results report for the job posting structured data. You can obviously access this report in Google Search Console under the enhancements section if Google detects job posting structured data on your site.

Google posted that "Search Console has changed the requirements for the Education, Experience, and ExperienceInPlaceOfEducation properties of job posting markup."

This may result in an "increase in warnings for Job Posting instances on your property." Because if you are not in accordance with the new requirements, this rich results report should start flagging those new issues as of March 11, 2021.

Google said you can learn more in the job posting documentation. The Google Search Console rich results report should flag any issues for you automatically - so check out that report. Google added new beta properties to the JobPosting structured data documentation. You may not see any appearance or effect in Google Search right away, as Google is still developing how they are using this information.

educationRequirements.credentialCategory

eexperienceRequirements

experienceRequirements.monthsOfExperience

experienceInPlaceOfEducation

Forum discussion at Twitter.