Google Local Tests Estimated Prices Near You (Local Service Ads)

Google Local, I believe part of the local service ads product, is testing a feature to show estimated prices near you for specific types of queries. Anubhav Garg spotted this box for a query on [roofing companies hackensack] which showed estimated prices for a roofing job in that area (which is not far at all from my location).

Here is a screenshot from Anubhav on Twitter - I cannot replicate this:

All I see are the local results, I do not see the "estimated costs near you" box. I do see the same exact local results in the local pack, by the way.

It says this is sourced from Homewyse, which is a service to get you pricing on home repair jobs. I know Google Local Service ads partners with Homewyse for typical prices for provider services but I have never seen this in action, I don't think.

Here is the screen shot on this from Google's help document that I linked to above.

Google wrote "Google partners with Homewyse to give you pricing information for services in your area. Homewyse is an online reference that provides cost breakdowns and pricing estimates for common remodeling, installation, maintenance, and repair services in a particular area."

