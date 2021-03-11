Microsoft Email: Use The Bing WordPress URL Submission Plugin

Microsoft sent me an email yesterday asking me to use the Bing URL Submissions Plugin for my WordPress site. No, this is not a WordPress site, but the intent was nice. Plus, this site already integrates with the URL submission API directly.

So I am not sure why I received the email but hey, I am happy Bing is notifying users of Webmaster Tools of this.

Here is what the email looks like:

Here is what it says:

We are reaching out to you on behalf of Bing Webmaster Tools to help maximize your search presence at Bing. Did you know that as owner of a WordPress site, you can have your content sent for immediate indexing to Bing by installing our URL Submission Plugin and it takes less than 10 minutes to setup.

Did you get this email also?

A robots.txt "issue". Disallow: /wp-admin/ is one of the WordPress signature we looked at to identify WordPress sites. Sorry for the over-reach on this one. SEO pay attention to robots.txt. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) March 10, 2021

