Daily Search Forum Recap: March 12, 2021

Mar 12, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Web & Local Algorithm Updates, Free Hotel Listings & Microsoft Bing Visual Updates
    2021 has been insane with unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm updates and this week is no different with one over last weekend and one kicking off on Wednesday through Thursday. Heck...
  • Google Local Tests Estimated Prices Near You (Local Service Ads)
    Google Local, I believe part of the local service ads product, is testing a feature to show estimated prices near you for specific types of queries. Anubhav Garg spotted this box for a query on [roofing companies hackensack] which showed estimated prices for a roofing job in that area.
  • Bing Local Panel Questions & Answers Box
    Microsoft Bing now shows for some businesses a questions and answers section within the business's local panel in the search results. Colan Nielsen spotted this and posted about it on Twitter. This Q&A box, unlike Google, pulls from the questions and answers from the website directly.
  • Google: Pages With Core Web Vitals May Have Tiny Ranking Advantage
    Martin Splitt of Google gave me a softball yesterday when he said on Twitter "all things being equal (spoiler: they never are), a page with CWV field data may have a tiny advantage over one without." In short, if your page has core web vitals field data, it might benefit you over pages that do not have this field data.
  • Google Search Console Job Posting Rich Results Report Change
    Google made some changes to the rich results report for the job posting structured data. You can obviously access this report in Google Search Console under the enhancements section if Google detects job posting structured data on your site.
  • Google: Site Going Offline For Longer Than A Day; Upload A Static Version
    We know that Google recommends using a 503 server status code for your your website goes offline or down temporarily for less than a day. But what if you know your site will be offline for days? John Mueller of Google said try to see if you can upload a static, HTML and temporary version of your site and/or most important web pages.
  • Googlebot Coaster at Google Tel Aviv
    Here is a photo from 2019 of a coaster from the Google Tel Aviv office. Yes that is a photo of Googlebot on a wooden coaster held by the one and only Lizzi Harvey of Google.

