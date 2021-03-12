Bing Local Panel Questions & Answers Box

Microsoft Bing now shows for some businesses a questions and answers section within the business's local panel in the search results. Colan Nielsen spotted this and posted about it on Twitter.

This Q&A box, unlike Google, pulls from the questions and answers from the website directly. Google's Q&A local feature is based on the questions and answers posted on Google.com in the local box directly.

Here is a screenshot of it, click on it to enlarge it:

Colan said "BING appears to be pulling in Q&A into the knowledge panel. Looks exactly like the Q&A in a Google KP, except with BING, it's pulling the Q&A in from a page on the businesses website. I'm going to start referring to BING as BLING. Because their SERP is full of it lately."

You can see this yourself by searching in Microsoft Bing for [len the plumber baltimore].

