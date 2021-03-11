Google Recipe Rich Results Images Disappearing Again From Search Results

In 2019, Google had issues with displaying images in the rich results recipe carousel for a nice number of recipe sites. The issue I think was resolved twice and ultimately fixed. But it might be happening again, in 2021.

David Leite, a notable food writer, cookbook author who runs leitesculinaria.com said on Twitter the issue is back. He said "This issue is back. Exactly as @Downshiftology described. All of my top content for @leitesculinaria keeps falling out of the carousel because the images appear then disappear. Yet they all pass the rich results test."

Here is his tweet:

This issue is back. Exactly as @Downshiftology described. All of my top content for @leitesculinaria keeps falling out of the carousel because the images appear then disappear. Yet they all pass the rich results test. @dannysullivan @JohnMu @googlewmc @rustybrick Any suggestions? https://t.co/20rNJMV7sE — David Leite (@davidleite) March 10, 2021

I am not exactly sure how widespread the issue is but I hope it is resolved soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.