Google Recipe Rich Results Images Disappearing Again From Search Results

Mar 11, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

In 2019, Google had issues with displaying images in the rich results recipe carousel for a nice number of recipe sites. The issue I think was resolved twice and ultimately fixed. But it might be happening again, in 2021.

David Leite, a notable food writer, cookbook author who runs leitesculinaria.com said on Twitter the issue is back. He said "This issue is back. Exactly as @Downshiftology described. All of my top content for @leitesculinaria keeps falling out of the carousel because the images appear then disappear. Yet they all pass the rich results test."

Here is his tweet:

I am not exactly sure how widespread the issue is but I hope it is resolved soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Local Adds Custom Order URLs To Online Order CTA
 
blog comments powered by Disqus