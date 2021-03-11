Large Unconfirmed Google Local Search Algorithm Update Yesterday

Mar 11, 2021 • 7:05 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

The BrightLocal tool picked up one of the the biggest updates I've seen it report in a long time or maybe even ever. It normally runs at the 2.x in terms of local pack changes but yesterday, Wednesday March 11th, it showed 6.78 out of 10 in terms of fluctuations in the local search results.

Here is a screen shot of the tool:

BrightLocal said on Twitter that its "LocalRankFlux is reporting its biggest number to date." It is not just one specific industry but all of them, they said "All industries are trending above their norm with real estate being particularly volatile...But don't panic and don't make any big changes yet! it's always possible this could be a Google bug."

Local SEO experts saw the fluctuations with their clients, here are some quotes:

We do not often report on Google local search ranking updates, but we did most recently last February but like I said, this one, according to the tool and early local SEO chatter, seems big. Maybe it is a Google bug?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus