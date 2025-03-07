Google released its much anticipated AI Mode, which is in beta now, but it super cool. Google AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0. Google had more search ranking volatility this week. Google said they answered over 5 trillion searches per year. Google said 10% of younger searchers start with Circle to Search. Sparktoro report shows a lot of searchers don’t search all that much. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report this week. Google thankfully killed of the page annotations feature. Google local reviews gain expressive reactions. Google Business Profiles and Local Service Ads are now associated, reviews only go on GBP going forward. Google Ads had a bug on March 1st where ads were not serving for a full two days. Google Ads has this mystery shopping rating. Google Ads may be triple-serving ads. Google to bring channel reporting to Performance Max campaigns. Google Merchant Center has a bug with the step for setting shipping ratings. Bing Ads is testing auto expanding sitelinks. Bing shows how ads are chosen in search. Google Search Liaison may be getting an assist from Rajan Patel. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

