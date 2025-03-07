Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google dropped the horrid page annotations feature, thankfully. Google Business Profiles are now officially associated with Local Service Ads, this can impact your reviews. Google Ads location targeting updated to bulk locations. Google Ads may get channel reporting for PMax campaigns. Google Search is testing know before you go. Bing is showing why it has an ad in the results. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode, Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility & New Search Data
    Google released its much anticipated AI Mode, which is in beta now, but it super cool. Google AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0. Google had more search ranking volatility this week. Google said they answered...
  • Google Business Profile Now Associated With Local Service Ads
    Google sent out emails to Local Service Ads advertisers notifying them that their Google Business Profile accounts are not affiliated to your Local Service Ads account. That means your reviews will only be accepted through your Google Business Profile link and not the Local Service Ads link.
  • Google Ads Location Targeting New Add Locations In Bulk
    Google Ads has updated its interface for when you select when you want your ads running in specific regions/locations. Now, it has a button to "add locations in bulk," which should help you add locations faster.
  • Google Ads May Get Channel Reporting For PMax Campaigns
    Google may be bringing channel reporting to the Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. I spotted this via Kirk Williams who posted a photo of a slide from Google Think event in Amsterdam where Arjan Schoorl attended. The slide says "Channel Reporting" will be coming to PMax and Demand Gen for increased transparency and controls.
  • Google Drops The Horrid Page Annotations Feature
    Google has shut down, turned off, and disabled, its new page annotations feature. The feature where Google hijacked your content, placed links in your content, links you didn't add yourself, and directed your content to Google Search. It is no longer, Google shut it down.
  • Google Search Know Before You Go Section
    Google has this new "Know before you go" section in the search results. I mean, it is new for search, not new for Google Maps and not new for local. But I've never seen a Know before you go box in the search results before.
  • Microsoft Shows How Ads Are Chosen In Bing Search
    Microsoft is now showing why it selects or chooses to show a specific ad directly in the Bing search results. When you click on the arrow down by the URL of the search ad snippet, you will get window dialog that may explain why the ad was shown.
  • Google Spinning Cube Signage
    Outside the large Google office in India (I think), is this spinning signage with various forms of Google logos on each side. I found a video of it in action on Instagram, which I will embed below, but here is a GIF of it.

