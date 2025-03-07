Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google dropped the horrid page annotations feature, thankfully. Google Business Profiles are now officially associated with Local Service Ads, this can impact your reviews. Google Ads location targeting updated to bulk locations. Google Ads may get channel reporting for PMax campaigns. Google Search is testing know before you go. Bing is showing why it has an ad in the results. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

