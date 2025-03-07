Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google dropped the horrid page annotations feature, thankfully. Google Business Profiles are now officially associated with Local Service Ads, this can impact your reviews. Google Ads location targeting updated to bulk locations. Google Ads may get channel reporting for PMax campaigns. Google Search is testing know before you go. Bing is showing why it has an ad in the results. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode, Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility & New Search Data
Google released its much anticipated AI Mode, which is in beta now, but it super cool. Google AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0. Google had more search ranking volatility this week. Google said they answered...
Google Business Profile Now Associated With Local Service Ads
Google sent out emails to Local Service Ads advertisers notifying them that their Google Business Profile accounts are not affiliated to your Local Service Ads account. That means your reviews will only be accepted through your Google Business Profile link and not the Local Service Ads link.
Google Ads Location Targeting New Add Locations In Bulk
Google Ads has updated its interface for when you select when you want your ads running in specific regions/locations. Now, it has a button to "add locations in bulk," which should help you add locations faster.
Google Ads May Get Channel Reporting For PMax Campaigns
Google may be bringing channel reporting to the Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. I spotted this via Kirk Williams who posted a photo of a slide from Google Think event in Amsterdam where Arjan Schoorl attended. The slide says "Channel Reporting" will be coming to PMax and Demand Gen for increased transparency and controls.
Google Drops The Horrid Page Annotations Feature
Google has shut down, turned off, and disabled, its new page annotations feature. The feature where Google hijacked your content, placed links in your content, links you didn't add yourself, and directed your content to Google Search. It is no longer, Google shut it down.
Google Search Know Before You Go Section
Google has this new "Know before you go" section in the search results. I mean, it is new for search, not new for Google Maps and not new for local. But I've never seen a Know before you go box in the search results before.
Microsoft Shows How Ads Are Chosen In Bing Search
Microsoft is now showing why it selects or chooses to show a specific ad directly in the Bing search results. When you click on the arrow down by the URL of the search ad snippet, you will get window dialog that may explain why the ad was shown.
Google Spinning Cube Signage
Outside the large Google office in India (I think), is this spinning signage with various forms of Google logos on each side. I found a video of it in action on Instagram, which I will embed below, but here is a GIF of it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google does 1000s of experiments every year, including many "SERP features", so listing all of them individually would be infeasible, John Mueller on LinkedIn
- Just got email from Susman Godfrey!!! The attorneys representing Chegg. Google we are collectively coming for you. Strength in numbers and stop letting "Google will search for you" that is not how this was ever supposed to work. You'r, Mike Hardaker on X
- Remember when we announced free unlimited Think Deeper? Just got better. Now running on o3-mini high, for all your toughest questions and deepest dives., Mustafa Suleyman on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google testing channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns
- Managing complex marketing campaigns
- How to use OpenAI’s Deep Research for smarter SEO strategies
- How to do PPC keyword gap analysis
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Alphabet Gets House GOP Subpoena on Alleged Censorship, Bloomberg
- Google 'Astra' is ready to launch as it joins the main Gemini team, 9to5Google
- House Republicans subpoena Google and YouTube parent, Semafor
- Larry Page Has a New AI Startup, The Information
Local & Maps
- 5 High-Impact Tips to Optimize Your Google Business Profile, Bruce Clay
- Google Maps adds support for Android 16 'Live Updates' feature, 9to5Google
- How to Get Google’s Top Quality Store Badge for Your E-commerce Website, Ignite Visibility
Mobile & Voice
- Gemini Live is ready to overtake your Android phone's power button (APK teardown), Android Authority
- Google Home Max losing Nest Aware sound detection , 9to5Google
SEO
- How fast does Google re-index de-indexed pages in 2025? - Part 1, Hobo
- How to optimize content post-Helpful Content Update, Wix SEO Hub
- Managing Stakeholders for SEO Buy-in, BrightLocal
- SEO For Brand Visibility and Recognition with Aleyda Solis, KP Playbook
- How to gauge intent when doing keyword research, Blue Array SEO
- Why an SEO Strategy Shouldn't be Rushed, Codefixer
PPC
- 2025 Microsoft Advertising Global Partner Award winners, Microsoft Advertising
- Beyond Relevance: The Data Backed Case for Attractiveness as the New Standard for Ecommerce Search Performance, Constructor
- PMax Table View Bug in Google Ads, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI Search is Here: What do Brands Need to Know?, Semrush
- DuckDuckGo’s AI Features: Private, Useful and Optional, Spread Privacy
- Google Search starts rolling out AI Mode [Gallery], 9to5Google
- I have early access to Google's new AI Mode, Brodie Clark Consulting
Other Search
- DuckDuckGo is amping up its AI search tool — but will still let you leave it behind, The Verge
- Gemini 2.0 Deep Dive: Code Execution, Google Developers Blog
- Google and Amazon AI Say Hitler’s Mein Kampf Is ‘a True Work of Art’, 404 Media
- Hands-On With GPT-4.5, OpenAI’s Most Powerful Model Yet, Wired
