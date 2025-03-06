Google Search Liaison Gets An Assist

Mar 6, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Misc Google

Google Home Mini

Rajan Patel, a VP of Engineering for Search at Google and the Co-founder of Google Lens, is now also offering an assist to Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liason.

For the past several weeks, Rajan Patel's X profile also was tagged as being associated with the Google Search Liaison account. So Gagan Ghotra asked Rajan Patel what was up with that and Rajan explained on X:

Danny is the Search Liaison. I'm just here to get feedback on what's going well and what could be better for some of the newer things we're working on, like AI Mode, so that we can take that back and improve Search.

So while Danny Sullivan at Google is the official Search Liaison, it seems like Rajan will also be watching that account and may chime in with responses from time to time.

Here is a screenshot of Rajan's profile where you can see the Search Liaison association:

Rajan Patel X Profile Searchliaison

Rajan Patel is not only a VP of Engineering for Search at Google and the Co-founder of Google Lens, he is also a statistician in search quality at Google. You can read his research work on the Google Research page and see more about his history on LinkedIn.

I should add, Rajan has often responded to concerns around Google Search on X over the years. In fact, we've quoted him many times here.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: The @searchliaison icon association may have just been removed from Rajan's profile today:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Mode - It's Here - Here Is How To Access It

Mar 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Official: Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 2.0

Mar 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests More Favicon Designs

Mar 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Bing Ads Auto Expanding Sitelinks

Mar 6, 2025 - 7:21 am
Misc Google

Google Search Liaison Gets An Assist

Mar 6, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2025

Mar 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Japanese Mending Workshop
Next Story: Bing Ads Auto Expanding Sitelinks

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.