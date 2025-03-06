Rajan Patel, a VP of Engineering for Search at Google and the Co-founder of Google Lens, is now also offering an assist to Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liason.

For the past several weeks, Rajan Patel's X profile also was tagged as being associated with the Google Search Liaison account. So Gagan Ghotra asked Rajan Patel what was up with that and Rajan explained on X:

Danny is the Search Liaison. I'm just here to get feedback on what's going well and what could be better for some of the newer things we're working on, like AI Mode, so that we can take that back and improve Search.

So while Danny Sullivan at Google is the official Search Liaison, it seems like Rajan will also be watching that account and may chime in with responses from time to time.

Here is a screenshot of Rajan's profile where you can see the Search Liaison association:

Rajan Patel is not only a VP of Engineering for Search at Google and the Co-founder of Google Lens, he is also a statistician in search quality at Google. You can read his research work on the Google Research page and see more about his history on LinkedIn.

I should add, Rajan has often responded to concerns around Google Search on X over the years. In fact, we've quoted him many times here.

Update: The @searchliaison icon association may have just been removed from Rajan's profile today: