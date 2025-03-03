Google Ads Triple Serving Ads

Last December, Google confirmed they are testing double serving ads on the search results. Double serving ads is showing the same ad from the same advertiser more than once on the search results page. It was something against the Google Ads policy. Well, now Google is triple serving ads on the same page!

As a reminder, Google recently updated its help documents to say they could serve the same ad across ad locations your ads can show more than once.

Anthony Higman spotted Google serving the same ad from the same advertiser three times on the same search results page. Yes, all in different ad locations.

(1) Ad at the top

(2) Ad in the local pack

(3) Ad at the bottom

Here is a GIF he uploaded to LinkedIn showing this in action - click on it to enlarge:

Pretty wild that Google is pushing this much. Anthony did add, "And thats not to mention the fact that in our auction insights, this advertiser is showing a 100.87% top of page rate and absolute top of page rate. Something is afoot!"

