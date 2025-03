Google Ads Triple Serving Ads

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Last December, Google confirmed they are testing double serving ads on the search results. Double serving ads is showing the same ad from the same advertiser more than once on the search results page. It was something against the Google Ads policy. Well, now Google is triple serving ads on the same page!

As a reminder, Google recently updated its help documents to say they could serve the same ad across ad locations your ads can show more than once.

Anthony Higman spotted Google serving the same ad from the same advertiser three times on the same search results page. Yes, all in different ad locations.

(1) Ad at the top

(2) Ad in the local pack

(3) Ad at the bottom

Here is a GIF he uploaded to LinkedIn showing this in action - click on it to enlarge:

Pretty wild that Google is pushing this much. Anthony did add, "And thats not to mention the fact that in our auction insights, this advertiser is showing a 100.87% top of page rate and absolute top of page rate. Something is afoot!"

