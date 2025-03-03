Google Ads Triple Serving Ads On Same Search Results Page

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Mirrors

Last December, Google confirmed they are testing double serving ads on the search results. Double serving ads is showing the same ad from the same advertiser more than once on the search results page. It was something against the Google Ads policy. Well, now Google is triple serving ads on the same page!

As a reminder, Google recently updated its help documents to say they could serve the same ad across ad locations your ads can show more than once.

Anthony Higman spotted Google serving the same ad from the same advertiser three times on the same search results page. Yes, all in different ad locations.

(1) Ad at the top

(2) Ad in the local pack

(3) Ad at the bottom

Here is a GIF he uploaded to LinkedIn showing this in action - click on it to enlarge:

Google Ads Triple Serving Ads

Pretty wild that Google is pushing this much. Anthony did add, "And thats not to mention the fact that in our auction insights, this advertiser is showing a 100.87% top of page rate and absolute top of page rate. Something is afoot!"

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2025

Mar 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

March 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Mystery Shopping Rating - What?

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Triple Serving Ads On Same Search Results Page

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overviews In Germany, Switzerland, Italy & More

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Vehicle Ads Now Allow RVs & Campers

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Tests AI Overviews In Germany, Switzerland, Italy & More
Next Story: Google Ads Mystery Shopping Rating - What?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.