Retailers have been complaining for the past several days that there is a bug in Google Merchant Center when trying to add the shipping rates and costs. Step four of that process just bugs out and it is preventing some merchants from completing their details and advertising with Google Ads or listing free listings in Google Shopping.

I spotted this via Emmanuel Flossie who posted about this on LinkedIn - he wrote, "As of 2 days ago, many merchants are complaining that you can not finish the 4th step when adding shipping rates."

Here is a thread in the Google Ads Help Forums that shows the error. The merchant wrote there almost a week ago, "I'm unable to add shipping policy. I get as far as 'delivery times' then I get big red error ribbon. I thought it was a glitch in my Google Merchant Center account so I opened a new store and new Google Merchant Center account but the issue persists!!!"

Here is that screenshot:

Emmanuel Flossie said the "temporary alternative solution, is to add shipping rates in the data feed instead."

Google has not responded about the issue yet, at least publicly.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.