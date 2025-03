Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Retailers have been complaining for the past several days that there is a bug in Google Merchant Center when trying to add the shipping rates and costs. Step four of that process just bugs out and it is preventing some merchants from completing their details and advertising with Google Ads or listing free listings in Google Shopping.

I spotted this via Emmanuel Flossie who posted about this on LinkedIn - he wrote, "As of 2 days ago, many merchants are complaining that you can not finish the 4th step when adding shipping rates."

Here is a thread in the Google Ads Help Forums that shows the error. The merchant wrote there almost a week ago, "I'm unable to add shipping policy. I get as far as 'delivery times' then I get big red error ribbon. I thought it was a glitch in my Google Merchant Center account so I opened a new store and new Google Merchant Center account but the issue persists!!!"

Here is that screenshot:

Emmanuel Flossie said the "temporary alternative solution, is to add shipping rates in the data feed instead."

Google has not responded about the issue yet, at least publicly.

