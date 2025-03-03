Google Merchant Center Shipping Rates Bug Ongoing

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Broken Google Mailbox

Retailers have been complaining for the past several days that there is a bug in Google Merchant Center when trying to add the shipping rates and costs. Step four of that process just bugs out and it is preventing some merchants from completing their details and advertising with Google Ads or listing free listings in Google Shopping.

I spotted this via Emmanuel Flossie who posted about this on LinkedIn - he wrote, "As of 2 days ago, many merchants are complaining that you can not finish the 4th step when adding shipping rates."

Here is a thread in the Google Ads Help Forums that shows the error. The merchant wrote there almost a week ago, "I'm unable to add shipping policy. I get as far as 'delivery times' then I get big red error ribbon. I thought it was a glitch in my Google Merchant Center account so I opened a new store and new Google Merchant Center account but the issue persists!!!"

Here is that screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Shipping Policy Bug

Emmanuel Flossie said the "temporary alternative solution, is to add shipping rates in the data feed instead."

Google has not responded about the issue yet, at least publicly.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2025

Mar 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

March 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Mystery Shopping Rating - What?

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Triple Serving Ads On Same Search Results Page

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overviews In Germany, Switzerland, Italy & More

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Vehicle Ads Now Allow RVs & Campers

Mar 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google National Teachers Program
Next Story: Google Vehicle Ads Now Allow RVs & Campers

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.