Google may be bringing channel reporting to the Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. I spotted this via Kirk Williams who posted a photo of a slide from Google Think event in Amsterdam where Arjan Schoorl attended. The slide says "Channel Reporting" will be coming to PMax and Demand Gen for increased transparency and controls.

It seems the slide was removed after it was posted, but it is still on X and was reported on Search Engine Land - here is that slide:

Anu wrote, "Since launching in 2021, Performance Max has faced sustained criticism for its “black box” approach that consolidates multiple Google channels without providing advertisers visibility into channel-specific performance. If Google provides insight into how budgets are distributed across its various channels this could enable better optimization and accountability."

Melissa Mackey wrote, "Definitely not holding my breath, but this would be great to have. Question is can we action on it, though. I know the answer is no, but clients do ask about where their ads are serving and it would be great to actually tell them." Kirk Williams responded, "t could be really helpful in setting exclusions (as long as there is spend/conv data included too!!!!!) for all Mobile Apps or Display placements for instance."

Christopher Bell said that "a big UK account of ours got this recently."

Here are more thoughts from the PPC community:

