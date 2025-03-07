Google Ads May Get Channel Reporting For PMax Campaigns

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Reporting

Google may be bringing channel reporting to the Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. I spotted this via Kirk Williams who posted a photo of a slide from Google Think event in Amsterdam where Arjan Schoorl attended. The slide says "Channel Reporting" will be coming to PMax and Demand Gen for increased transparency and controls.

It seems the slide was removed after it was posted, but it is still on X and was reported on Search Engine Land - here is that slide:

Google Ads Channel Reporting Pmax

Anu wrote, "Since launching in 2021, Performance Max has faced sustained criticism for its “black box” approach that consolidates multiple Google channels without providing advertisers visibility into channel-specific performance. If Google provides insight into how budgets are distributed across its various channels this could enable better optimization and accountability."

Melissa Mackey wrote, "Definitely not holding my breath, but this would be great to have. Question is can we action on it, though. I know the answer is no, but clients do ask about where their ads are serving and it would be great to actually tell them." Kirk Williams responded, "t could be really helpful in setting exclusions (as long as there is spend/conv data included too!!!!!) for all Mobile Apps or Display placements for instance."

Christopher Bell said that "a big UK account of ours got this recently."

Here are more thoughts from the PPC community:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2025

Mar 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode, Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility & New Search Data

Mar 7, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Now Associated With Local Service Ads

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Location Targeting New Add Locations In Bulk

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads May Get Channel Reporting For PMax Campaigns

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Drops The Horrid Page Annotations Feature

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:25 am
Previous Story: Google Drops The Horrid Page Annotations Feature
Next Story: Google Ads Location Targeting New Add Locations In Bulk

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.