Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Nofollow Change, Google & Bing Updates, Mobile-First Indexing Push & More

So, March 1st is this Sunday and Google said it can start using nofollowed links for crawling and indexing but Google said you shouldn’t see anything on your end, but will you? Google may have done an update earlier this week but it was a weird one. Bing may have done a search update on February 1st and 7th. Google said all sites will be switched over to mobile-first indexing by the end of this year, so make sure you are ready. A Google patent application was published recently from back in August 2018 that kind of shows how the Medic update works. Google confirmed there was no recent campaign against unnatural outbound links. Google Search Console data exports now give a more 360 view of your data. Bing Webmaster Tools normalizes the URL to a single domain property. Burberry is showing 3D images in Google search with AR support. Google Images has dropped the image dimensions from the thumbnail and replaced it with other in formation. Google Image search added new licensable image labels, don’t miss the FAQ on that. Google said sites do not get tainted from manual actions when the site’s manual action is revoked. Google’s rich testing tool now shows how-to markup on Google smart displays. Google’s John Mueller can get frustrated with Google results also. Google’s right hand featured snippets are going away but are not moving to the center. Google in Europe is showing third-party local search providers. Google My Business added suggested categories to the products section. Dislike the new Google Ads partner requirements? Get the client badge instead. I posted two vlogs this week, one with Dixon Jones and the other with Ari Zoldan. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

