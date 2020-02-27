Google: All Sites To Be Switched To Mobile First Indexing Within 6-12 Months

Google is sending out notifications for mobile-first indexing issues detected on your site. And in that notification it says "Google expects to apply mobile-first indexing to all websites in the next six to twelve months." Yes, probably by the end of this year, all indexing will be done using mobile-first indexing at Google.

As I covered last night at Search Engine Land, Kyle Sutton shared a screen shot with me on Twitter of this new notification. We knew Google would begin notifying site owners via Search Console about mobile-first indexing issues. But I didn't know Google would put a timeline on it.

The timeline is 6-12 months, so probably by the end of this year.

Here is a screen shot of the notification:

So I would take these notifications seriously if you get one. You have less than a year to make sure your site is ready for mobile-first indexing, if it has not yet been switched over.

