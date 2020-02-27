Google: Sites Are Not Tainted From Old Manual Actions

Feb 27, 2020 • 8:34 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter a "site being "tainted" after a manual action is a SEO myth." He said once you "you request a reconsideration request and if successful, you're off the hook."

This is not really something new, Google has said this before. Google said once a manual action is revoked there are no leftover affects Google said back in 2017.

Here is Gary's tweet from 2020:

Here is John's tweet from 2017:

Although, that doesn't mean your rankings will bounce back. Sometimes there may be algorithms holding you back even after a manual action is removed.

But I guess the specific thing around the site being tainted specific to that manual action, that is an SEO myth says Google.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

