Vlog #49: Marketers in a Car after JTank with Ari Zoldan

I was privileged to be asked to sit as a “mogul” on JTank, the Jewish version of SharkTank and this was a video throughout the day. I was not allowed to share information about the pitches, so that you will have to read about when that is published by Ami Magazine. But here is some footage throughout the day without revealing too much confidential information.

Ari Zoldan, the CEO of Quantum Media Group, was a mogul also on the show, at least for half of the day (as well as previous JTanks), and he offered me a ride home from Brooklyn. It took about two hours to get home, so we decided to do our own version of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and named it Marketers in a Car after JTank. It was getting darker and darker as we drove, so the lighting did not work out too well but the content was fun.

In this video, you get to hear not just about digital marketing but also about some personal information about the two of us, since we are neighbors.

Ari Zoldan is the CEO of Quantum Media Group, a firm that focuses on business development - much through digital marketing campaigns and other business initiatives. You can learn more about Ari at AriZoldan.com.

Topics we discussed in the car include:

3:20 - JTank - Jewish SharkTank

4:34 - Secret Sauce In Media

6:01 - Jack Of All Trades Or Industry Expert

7:01 - Public Perception

8:10 - How To Become An Industry Expert

9:54 - Social Media Popularity

11:35 - Hair & Confidence

14:11 - Undandy & Hillel Fuld

15:10 - Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld

15:41 - Coming Up With A Creative Format

16:50 - 368

17:22 - #teamtrees

19:32 - Tombstone

21:13 - Is SEO A Sham

21:50 - Black Hat SEO

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.