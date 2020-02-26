Bing Search Algorithm Update In Early February? Bing Says Always Making Updates.

Feb 26, 2020 • 7:19 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Bing SEO
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I was asked if there was a Bing Search algorithm and ranking update on February 1st. Truth is, I did not see any chatter about this in any of the channels I track. But some are saying they saw an update on February 1st and 7th. I asked Frédéric Dubut from Bing and he said Bing is always making changes.

The Bing forums at WebmasterWorld is pretty quiet, there is one thread that mentions something back in October and then in January but still, nothing much.

Here are some tweets with people saying they saw ranking changes for their sites or client sites in February:

Here is a tool named SERPMetrics that tracks Bing specific search ranking fluctuations. It shows a big spike on February 7, 2020:

Frédéric Dubut from Bing said on Twitter "We make changes to the core ranking model all the time, some bigger than others." He also said maybe if we care, Bing will talk more about bigger updates. We care.

Did you notice changes with your Bing traffic earlier this month? Let us know.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 25, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus