Bing said on Twitter that Bing Webmaster Tools shows data for the normalized URL. So you do not need to verify all the variations. Bing said "Http, https, www., Non www, etc and the all the reports are for that normalized URL."

This is not how most methods work on Google Search Console, with the exception of the domain properties verification.

Here is the tweet from Bing:

Bing webmaster tools considers all variations and normalise the website url. Http, https, www., Non www, etc and the all the reports are for that normalised URL. Hope this helps. — Bing Webmaster Team (@BingWMC) February 21, 2020

So when you import your Google Search Console sites into Bing Webmaster Tools, if you have 3 properties for a single domain, Bing will bring it one, the single domain name.

This isn't specifically new, but just sharing since folks are talking about it now.

