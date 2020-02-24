Vlog #48: Dixon Jones - SEO Legend Mastering Links Tools & Now Semantic Tools

Dixon Jones has been doing SEO since 1998, you may know him mostly from his work at Majestic.com but he has been in the SEO industry since before there was an industry. Countless people in our industry have him to thank for their successes in this space - he is a giving, caring and loyal person. He is now working on a project named InLinks, a semantic SEO tool.

We went through his history and how he first got into the internet space, and it came out of writing about mysteries, some murder mysteries. But he used FrontPage back in the day and did SEO talks about how to make your FrontPage web sites search friendly. From there he started Receptional, an SEO firm with 20 or so people, and ran it for about 13 years. During the end of that time, he merged into Majestic SEO work. He helped the founder get started and grow the company. And now he found a new tool company, InLinks to understand the semantic web.

We briefly talked about some of the new features Majestic has released around really diving deeper to links on a page. Google has said you do not need anything but Search Console for links, but we discussed how insane a statement like that is. The links only show a sampling, there is no real way to look at the links and filer them and truly understand those links without these tools. And let’s not forget looking at competitive links.

Google Dance days - we talked a bit about those old days and how we all sat at the computer refreshing and waiting for those PageRank updates. He then spoke about how his admires agencies and how hard it is.

InLinks is a different platform because it looks at concepts, not keywords. It can on the fly build internal links throughout your pages based on an entity and concept basis. It also writes schema for you and so much more. This tool should have a good future and you can check it out at InLinks.net.

Dixon is a true friend to the industry and we talked a bit about some of his contributions to the industry. He started online with JimWorld and with WebmasterWorld, he really got busy helping folks. Dixon is MCing the Search Awards show and we talked a bit about the importance of that show. Dixon’s contributions to the industry are so amazing. You can learn more about Dixon at DixonJones.com or on Twitter @dixon_jones.

