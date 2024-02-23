Google spoke more about the time it takes to recover from a helpful content update and then said it is up to you to decide ice what old content is helpful or not. Google said it wants to reward the best content no matter the site size. Meanwhile, Google will now pay Reddit $60 million annually for faster access to that content - I am not kidding. Google Search now supports new product variant structured data. Google said many of those using the Indexing API wrong are spammy and low-quality sites. Google has a but with negative search operators in shopping. Google’s Shop with AI seems live. Google Ad Strength formula to weight assets quantity and variety more with AI expansions. Google Merchant Center updated how it estimates delivery times. Google Merchant Center now requires images made with AI to be labeled as such. Google is pushing Google Ads ads in Gmail. Google Ads prohibits using famous people or companies to entice people to part ways with money or information. Google Ads API version 16 is out. Google Search is testing a new search bar design. Google Search is testing having forums in the search bar filters. Google is testing fading in the search result text. Bing Search has sub and expandable sitelinks. Bing is testing a next page and refresh page button for pagination. Google local packs tests showing pricing. Gartner predicts search volume will drop 25% by 2026, and only 20% of SEOs think search volume won’t change. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

