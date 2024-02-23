Google Ad Strength For PMAX To Weigh Assets Quantity & Variety More As AI Expands

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Man Lifting Weight Google Logo

Google Ads announced that within Performance Max the search ad company is rolling out asset generation globally in English with more languages to come. Plus, image editing will finish rolling out in the U.S. in March, with global English expansion following shortly after. This means that Google is adjusting its Ad Strength formula to weigh asset quantity and variety more than it use to.

Google wrote, "Moving forward, asset quantity and variety will be more heavily weighted in determining Ad Strength for Performance Max campaigns." This reflects their importance in helping you get the most out of the diverse inventory and formats available across Google channels," Google added.

Google said it is also making improvements to these asset generation capabilities with Gemini. Soon you will be able to generate long headlines and sitelinks within Performance Max campaigns. Plus "both of these new features will use the Gemini model's sophisticated reasoning capabilities to generate text assets," Google wrote.

Google also said in the "coming weeks" they will update its image generation models to "Imagen 2." Google said it will help you "generate lifestyle imagery using Performance Max that shows people in action."

Google documented "three key ways to improve your asset variety" as this new Ad Strength formula rolls out. Google wrote:

  • Apply new recommendations to add more assets: These asset suggestions will be sourced from your website, asset library and stock images. In a few weeks, Google will start recommending new AI-generated assets, including adapted versions of your existing assets (e.g. an existing square image being expanded to landscape using generative AI).
  • Bring in creative assets from other design platforms: Google said it is growing their partnerships, starting with Canva. If you start your design or creative process in Canva, an upcoming Canva integration app will make it easier to publish images directly into your Performance Max campaign. Canva is home to the world’s largest library of designer-made content, and soon, they’ll add templates tailored for Performance Max to make sure you meet the creative specs needed to maximize asset variety.
  • Add videos: Whether you upload a video or let Google auto-generate one for you, this simple addition has a big impact: Advertisers that include at least one video in their Performance Max campaigns see an average increase of 12% total additional conversions.3 Last year, Performance Max started using images from Google Merchant Center product feeds to create better auto-generated videos that help retailers convert shoppers browsing on YouTube, including YouTube Shorts. This is now expanding to all eligible campaigns and text will also be sourced from automatically created assets (if you opt-in) to help improve the quality and relevance of your auto-generated video. Check asset group details to see what videos Google AI is helping you create and use video creation tools if you’d rather build and upload your own video.

Here is what Ginny Marvin from Google posted:

Google made this GIF showcasing some of this announcement:

Google Ads Ai

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content System, Reddit’s Google Deal, Product Variant Schema, Google Ads, Bing Search & Search Volume Predictions

Feb 23, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ad Strength For PMAX To Weigh Assets Quantity & Variety More As AI Expands

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Decide What Old Content Is Helpful Or Not

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

No Joke: Google Is Paying Reddit For More Content, More Often

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 16 Now Available

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Yellow Opinion Label On News Stories

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: You Decide What Old Content Is Helpful Or Not
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content System, Reddit’s Google Deal, Product Variant Schema, Google Ads, Bing Search & Search Volume Predictions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.