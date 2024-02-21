Google Pushing Google Ads Consults In Gmail Accounts Pop Ups

Google is pushing some businesses to sign up for a free Google Ads consult with a Google representative through their Gmail accounts. This is in the form of a pop up in the Gmail interface, it is not a normal spammy email solicitation but rather a pop up.

The pop up says, "Get a free 1-on-1 consultation with a Google Ads expert: You don't have to start on your own. Let our experts help you set your strategy, budget and keywords." It then has a button to "schedule" that consult.

Here is a screenshot from Anthony Higman who posted this on X - he said his client sent it to him.

Google Ads Promo In Gmail

Here is another screenshot from Rob P on X:

Google Ads Promo In Gmails

Just funny (sad) Google is doing this...

Forum discussion at X.

 

