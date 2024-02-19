Google Ads To Prohibit Using Famous People Or Brands To Part With Money Or Information

Google Ads will update its unacceptable business practices portion of the misrepresentation policy in March 2024. The update says you cannot entice "users to part with money or information by impersonating or falsely implying affiliation with or endorsement by a public figure, brand, or organization."

If you advertise in France, you have an extra month to worry about this policy change. Google wrote, "We will begin enforcing this policy in March 2024 for advertisers outside of France. For advertisers in France, we will begin enforcing this policy in April 2024."

So you will no longer be able to use a famous person's face, a famous brand's logo or slogan, to entice people to give you money or information.

Here is what Google wrote:

We take violations of this policy very seriously and consider them egregious. If we find violations of this policy, we will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again.

Please review this policy to determine whether or not any of your ads fall in scope of the policy, and if so, remove those ads before the relevant enforcement date.

Forum discussion at X.

 

