Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2024

Feb 23, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is now paying Reddit for its content, when no one really wants to see Reddit content in Google Search anymore. Google Ads is changing its Ad Strength formula after expanding generative AI in PMax campaigns. Google said it is up to you to decide what is helpful. Google Ads API version 16 is out. Bing Search is testing opinion labels. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: You Decide What Old Content Is Helpful Or Not
    The topic of removing or updating or blocking old content from Google is not new, and we covered it countless times. I saw John Mueller of Google comment about it again, this time on Reddit, saying, it is up to you to decide which of your old content is helpful and useful - it is not up to Google to decide that.
  • No Joke: Google Is Paying Reddit For More Content, More Often
    Google has announced a deal with Reddit to gain access to its content using the Reddit Data API reportedly worth $60 million annually. Yes, Google is paying Reddit to get access to its publicly available content through an API that should make it faster for Google to consume and show us all that content. Not that any of us want to see Reddit content show up in Google Search...
  • Google Ads API Version 16 Now Available
    Google released version 16 of the Google Ads API yesterday. The update includes additional recommendation types, support for time-related segments, support for advertiser verification, plus much more.
  • Google Ad Strength For PMAX To Weigh Assets Quantity & Variety More As AI Expands
    Google Ads announced that within Performance Max the search ad company is rolling out asset generation globally in English with more languages to come. Plus, image editing will finish rolling out in the U.S. in March, with global English expansion following shortly after. This means that Google is adjusting its Ad Strength formula to weigh asset quantity and variety more than it use to.
  • Bing Search Yellow Opinion Label On News Stories
    Bing Search now has these yellow "opinion" labels on news stories within its search results. The label is overlayed on the news story's image and really makes the story stand out from the others.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content System, Reddit’s Google Deal, Product Variant Schema, Google Ads, Bing Search & Search Volume Predictions
    Google spoke more about the time it takes to recover from a helpful content update and then said it is up to you to decide ice what old content is helpful or not. Google said it wants to reward the best content no matter the site size...
  • Doogler Coding
    Here is a photo of a Doogler, Google employee dog, sitting at a workstation on a chair at the Google Dublin office. I bet it is using Gemini to code up some new search ranking algorithms that really bark.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2024

Feb 23, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content System, Reddit’s Google Deal, Product Variant Schema, Google Ads, Bing Search & Search Volume Predictions

Feb 23, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ad Strength For PMAX To Weigh Assets Quantity & Variety More As AI Expands

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Decide What Old Content Is Helpful Or Not

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

No Joke: Google Is Paying Reddit For More Content, More Often

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 16 Now Available

Feb 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content System, Reddit’s Google Deal, Product Variant Schema, Google Ads, Bing Search & Search Volume Predictions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.