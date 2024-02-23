Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is now paying Reddit for its content, when no one really wants to see Reddit content in Google Search anymore. Google Ads is changing its Ad Strength formula after expanding generative AI in PMax campaigns. Google said it is up to you to decide what is helpful. Google Ads API version 16 is out. Bing Search is testing opinion labels. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Google tests removing the News tab from search results, Nieman Journalism Lab

Use ChatGPT to Build a Customer Journey, Moz

