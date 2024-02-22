Bing Tests Next Page & Refresh In Place Of Normal Pagination

Feb 22, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Reading Book

Bing is testing replacing its search pagination bar at the footer of the search results with a "next page" button and a "refresh" button. This is instead of showing the number of pages of search results that you can click on.

This was spotted by both Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon and Shameem Adhikarath on X.

Here you can see that "next page" and "refresh button:

Bing Search Refresh Next Page Buttons

Here is the normal pagination:

Bing Search Pagination

Shameem noticed it with just the "next page" button a couple of weeks ago:

Forum discussion at Mastodon and X.

 

