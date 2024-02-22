Bing is testing replacing its search pagination bar at the footer of the search results with a "next page" button and a "refresh" button. This is instead of showing the number of pages of search results that you can click on.

This was spotted by both Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon and Shameem Adhikarath on X.

Here you can see that "next page" and "refresh button:

Here is the normal pagination:

Shameem noticed it with just the "next page" button a couple of weeks ago:

Bing desktop search is testing a new pagination format, replacing the traditional pagination numbers with a "Next Page" button. cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/eprPNLY5qx — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 25, 2024

Forum discussion at Mastodon and X.