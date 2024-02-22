Bing Search's sitelinks can sometimes be expanded to see sub-sitelinks, deeper level sitelinks. This is something Google experimented from time to time but something Bing Search does on mobile right now, at least for me.

Here is a screenshot of Bing with expandable sitelinks, as you can see, I clicked on the "images" sitelink and it showed me two more sitelinks within it:

I am not sure how long this has been live but Shameem Adhikarath noticed it earlier this month and posted this on X:

I'm not sure if it's a new feature, but I came across Bing sitelinks with an expandable button. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/UqQi744S8W — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 2, 2024

