Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Search & Local Updates, New Bing Webmaster Tools, EAT, BBB, Maps Spam & More

This week I did the recap video from the United lounge in San Francisco airport. So I prerecorded it and scheduled it to go live Friday morning because I want to get this video out early and I don’t land until around 7am Friday. In this video I covered a small Google organic search update that was not confirmed by Google. I also covered a Google local search update that happened last Friday through Monday. Bing announced a new Bing Webmaster Tools, I have tons of screen shots. Google said it does not look for EAT signals, it doesn’t work that way. Google also said again, it does not use BBB ratings in its ranking algorithm. 429 and 503 HTTP status codes do slow Googlebot’s crawl but if left long enough, it can result in the pages being removed from Google’s index. Google said they process link disavows immediately but those are not taken into account until the URL is recrawled. Google is testing massive images in the search results. Google Search Console’s change of address tool added redirect validation and banner reminders. Google My Business is saying again keywords in descriptions can potentially impact local rankings. Google Posts now allows up to ten images or videos in a single Post. You can remove those Postmates links in your Google local panel. Google Maps said it removed 4 million fake businesses and 75 million local reviews in 2019 for spam reasons. Google Ads enabled audience sharing across manager accounts. Google tried to clarify the new Partner Program changes but SEMs are still not happy. Google AdSense publishers are getting more ransom emails. Danny Sullivan from Google shared how he reports search issues internally. I posted two vlogs this week, one with Rhea Drysdale and the other with Chris Boggs. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

